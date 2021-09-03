NEWS
JAMB hands over candidate who sued it for N1billion to police
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Abuja, has handed over to the police, a 19-year-old candidate in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Chinedu Ifesinachi John, who accused the board of altering his original score of 380.
The board handed over the candidate, who had sued the board for N1billion, to the police for investigation.
John had claimed he scored 380 in the examination conducted in June and was surprised to receive 265 from the board after the results were released.
After several enquiries, he claimed 265 kept appearing as his score as against the 380 score.
Following the alleged “alteration” of the UTME score, his father, John Ifenkpam, approached an Enugu – based lawyer, Ikeazor Akaiwe, who wrote to JAMB for another opportunity for the boy to retake the examination and demanded N1 billion as damages.
The lawyer said in an official letter addressed to the board that the N1billion was to cover for the physical and emotional trauma the boy had been through from being offered “two separate scores from 2019 – 2021.”
Master John claimed that his UTME scores from 2019 till 2021 had been “altered” by the board, thereby denying him the opportunity to study his desired course – medicine.
On Friday, the candidate, his father and lawyers travelled down to Abuja from Enugu state following an invitation from the management of the board led by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede.
Initially, the boy was given few minutes to “come clean” in a closed session with his father and lawyers about the results he was parading but insisted that his original score from the examination was 380.
After going back and forth, the board tendered evidence to counter the claim by John and his legal representatives.
At the Friday meeting, documentary evidence tendered by the board showed that John actually scored 265 not the 380 he had claimed.
Oloyede accused the candidate of result tempering, adding that he would be handed over to the police for investigation and subsequently prosecuted.
The registrar said John was among 11 other candidates who allegedly forged their results that the board would prosecute.
He said the original result issued to John would be withdrawn pending the end of the investigation.
The registrar said: “We will give you five minutes for your child to tell you the truth. If he doesn’t tell you the truth and come back, we will show you what your son has done and hand him over to the police.
“Who is helping you to do it? How much did he pay; if you don’t tell your father the truth, we will hand you over to the police and you must be prosecuted. We have 11 of them who tampered with their results. Two of them are already being prosecuted.
“There was never any communication of 380 with this boy. Because this boy has accused JAMB, we are going to withhold his result until the investigation is concluded. We are going to request that our interactions with him be subjected to the public.”
NEWS
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, a brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa.
It was gathered that Kabir was abducted on Wednesday when the heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
“He is a step brother of the SSG; the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm. He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.
Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.
Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.
Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.
NEWS
FG orders telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara as bandits take over state
The Nigerian government has ordered telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara State.
Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission in a letter to all telecom operators on Friday said the action was one of the strategies taken by security operatives in curbing banditry ravaging the state.
“The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shutting down of all telecommunications service in the state from today September 03, 2021.
“This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state, in line with the requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighboring state that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State.
“The site shutdown is for two weeks (September 03 – 17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” a copy of the letter sent to Globacom Nigeria reads.
However, checks by SaharaReporters showed that all the major networks were still working as at 11pm on Friday, except Airtel that was off in some areas.
There is suspicion among the residents that they may shut down anytime soon.
The Zamfara State Government had last Friday also announced some new measures aimed at tackling the growing activities of bandits in the state.
These included the restriction of fuel sales to the state capital and the headquarters of the local government areas and suspension of all weekly markets across the state.
Similarly, the government suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state, saying the transportation of food across the state and outside Zamfara must be verified.
It stressed that the destination of the food must be authenticated otherwise, it would be seized and taken to the orphanage.
The new rules further include the banning of riding on motorcycles and tricycles from 6pm to 6am in the state, except the state capital which starts from 8pm to 6am every day.
“Furthermore, any tricycle that is covered will be stopped to verify its passengers, otherwise will be apprehended,” the statement read.
“Governor Matawalle reiterated the ban on more than two persons riding a motorcycle and warned that those who break the law stand the risk of being shot at by security operatives.”
The government urged the people of the state to comply with the measures to avoid unfortunate incidents, saying security operatives would be empowered to treat offenders as suspected bandits.
NEWS
Tiwa Savage Buries Father
The funeral rites of the father of Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, kicked off in Lagos on Friday.
Aged 81, the singer’s father died on July 20, 2021.
She had broken the news on her Instagram page, “Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.
“This is tough on me. I’m so numb, so weak. Rest in perfect peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, papping K”.
At the funeral service in Lagos, Tiwa Savage’s mother, son, other family members and friends were in attendance.
