JAMB begins release of 2023 UTME results Tuesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will release the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board on May 2, 2023.

This was contained in the minutes of the meeting held at the end of an emergency management meeting held over the weekend in Abuja.

In the minutes which was made available to our correspondent on Monday morning, the board noted that the delay in the release of results was due to the fact that it wanted to ensure that all necessary screenings were concluded.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before

releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination,” it said.

Similarly, the examination body also noted that three categories of candidates who missed their examinations had been rescheduled for mop-up examinations.

“All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.