YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul has lashed out at Freddie Roach following the esteemed coach’s remarks that left the boxing world reeling.

In a bombshell disclosure two years prior, Roach shockingly admitted that Mike Tyson had no interest in watching ‘The Problem Child’ during a sparring session. “Tyson looked at him and left,” he divulged to Fight Hype.

“He watched 30 seconds of him sparring and left. He said, ‘Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?’ That’s my gym and he knows that’s where the good pictures are. He wasn’t as interested as I was.”

Roach also remarked: “The kid’s okay, a club fighter. I don’t know him personally and I’ve never like, really met him. He was in my gym and they wanted to work and use the ring and I said, ‘Okay, go ahead.'”.

Since his professional inception in the ring back in 2020, Paul has taken the boxing scene by storm, carving out a reputation as a bona fide sensation within the ropes. The 27 year old has already toppled names such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren.