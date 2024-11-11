YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul has lashed out at Freddie Roach following the esteemed coach’s remarks that left the boxing world reeling.
In a bombshell disclosure two years prior, Roach shockingly admitted that Mike Tyson had no interest in watching ‘The Problem Child’ during a sparring session. “Tyson looked at him and left,” he divulged to Fight Hype.
“He watched 30 seconds of him sparring and left. He said, ‘Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?’ That’s my gym and he knows that’s where the good pictures are. He wasn’t as interested as I was.”
Roach also remarked: “The kid’s okay, a club fighter. I don’t know him personally and I’ve never like, really met him. He was in my gym and they wanted to work and use the ring and I said, ‘Okay, go ahead.'”.
Since his professional inception in the ring back in 2020, Paul has taken the boxing scene by storm, carving out a reputation as a bona fide sensation within the ropes. The 27 year old has already toppled names such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren.
Sporting a professional tally of 10-1, his sole setback came at the hands of Tommy Fury last year.
Two years on from a candid interview, “The Problem Child” was distinctly unimpressed with Freddy Roach’s comments, as reported to talkSPORT: “First and foremost, I saw these things that Freddie Roach was saying – that I was like sparring at his gym.
“First of all, I’ve never even trained at Wild Card gym, Freddie is a f****** idiot, he’s a hater. He coached Ben Askren to no avail, literally worthless, he’s off his rocker.
“He literally trains zero good fighters anymore and is a Jake Paul hater. Mike Tyson has never watched me spar, Mike Tyson has never been in the gym at the same time as me sparring. I went to Wild Card like once to talk to somebody for a meeting and for my brother’s press conference there.”
“But Mike Tyson wasn’t anywhere in the vicinity, so it’s just Freddie Roach spreading rumours. Especially because me and Mike are friends man. Mike wouldn’t do that, Mike wouldn’t be like, ‘Ah f*** this kid, let’s go and do something else.’ Mike respects me and I respect Mike, but it would be dope to fight. I’m down. It could be fun.”
Fast forward to the present, and a match between the two is finally set to take place, locked in for Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Initially scheduled to clash gloves in July, the fight was postponed due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up during a flight.
Friday’s face-off will witness Paul and Tyson going head-to-head in a professional bout, featuring an eight two-minute round format – a deviation from the standard three-minute rounds. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has already sanctioned the fight.
Both pugilists will be donning 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than the usual boxing gloves.
