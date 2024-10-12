



Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has voiced his apprehension regarding Mike Tyson’s forthcoming clash with Jake Paul, confessing he’s “a little scared” for Tyson should the contest go past the third round. The highly controversial bout is scheduled for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, and will be officially sanctioned as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, taking place in the heavyweight category. The announcement has raised concerns for Tyson’s safety, given that the iconic fighter hasn’t been in a professional match since his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, with his last appearance being an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr four years ago. Tyson had to pull out from a previously planned fight with Paul due to an ulcer but has returned to training and insists he’s ready to step back into the ring. As the event draws closer, predictions are flooding in. Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast, De La Hoya expressed his concerns: “Come on. I saw him the other day,” he said.

“I love Tyson, he’s got a puncher’s chance in the first three rounds. I’m a little scared of Tyson getting hurt after the third round. Jake Paul’s a big boy, he’s 26 years old [sic, 27], Tyson’s 61 [sic, 58]. I’m happy for him that he’s making money, that he still loves it, he’s getting in there and he’s in shape, but just be careful.” Before their upcoming match, ‘The Problem Child’ recently made a bold proposition to Tyson. In a video posted on his gambling site, Betr’s Tik Tok page, Paul was seen lounging shirtless on a couch, piling money on his faux belly. “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million,” Paul declared. However, there was a small catch in the American’s offer. ‘The Problem Child’ revealed that if Tyson couldn’t last more than four rounds, then the boxing legend would need a permanent reminder of his loss to the young contender. He further stated: “But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul. Deal or no deal?” So far, Tyson’s team has not responded to the audacious bet. Since his professional debut in 2020, Paul has been actively involved in boxing. With a record of 10-1, the American’s only defeat in the ring came against Tommy Fury last year. The 27 year old enters the showdown with ‘Iron Mike’ following a crushing sixth-round knockout victory over former UFC star Mike Perry.

In a revealing chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson openly addressed a daring question about his state during the upcoming bout with Paul. “I’m going to be so high off life, yeah,” Tyson admitted when asked if he would be under the influence during the fight. Probing further, Kimmel questioned: “Will you be high on marijuana, as well?” To which Tyson hinted with a hint of mischief: “That’s a possibility, too.” Kimmel jokingly expressed his concern: “Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk. “The boxing world is abuzz with rumours that Tyson might not be fully committed to his fight against Paul. In his conversation with Kimmel, ‘Iron Mike’ maintained that he’s been training intensely, revealing, “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm. ” This disclosure left Kimmel astonished, prompting him to clarify, “Oh no. 11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break?” Tyson acknowledged taking a short pause, only to see Kimmel react dramatically: “Oh no.”.





