



Jake Paul has extended an invite to Angela Carini to feature on his star-studded MVP boxing card, following her defeat to Imane Khelif in the Olympics. The Italian boxer’s Olympic journey was curtailed within 46 seconds of her round-of-16 bout after receiving a forceful punch from Khelif, who last year failed a gender test at the World Championships. Disoriented, Carini signalled for a timeout before retiring from the fight, addressing her corner and quitting, before sinking to the ground in despair upon the declaration of her opponent’s victory. Reflecting on the fateful match, Carini explained that she was “heartbroken”, adding: “After the second [punch] I couldn’t breathe anymore. I went to my coach and said ‘Enough’ because it takes maturity and courage to stop. I didn’t feel like fighting anymore.” YouTuber turned boxer Paul reached out via social media with a proposition to Carini, amid the turmoil of her Olympic letdown. His post on X read: “To Angela Carini although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard.”

In a statement delivered in Italian, he went on: “Angela Carini has an open invitation to fight in an @MostVpromotions event when she is ready.” Paul, initially famed for his social media presence before carving out a niche in the boxing ring, boasts an impressive 10-1 record, with notable wins against high-profile opponents such as Mike Perry, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley. Together with Nakisa Bidarian, the 27-year-old launched Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, aiming to “provide more creative control to fighters”. Algerian boxer Khelif failed a testosterone level test before her gold medal bout at last year’s World Championships in New Delhi. Despite this, she received clearance to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Algerian Olympic Committee released a statement before her bout with Carini at 66kgs, explaining: “Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics.

“The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion.” Meanwhile, Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-Ting, who was stripped of her bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships due to non-compliance with the same regulations that ensnared Khelif, is also set to compete at the Olympics this year – squaring off against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on Friday. Explaining the decision to allow both Yu-Ting and Khelif to take part in the Games, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said: “Obviously I am not going to comment on individuals. That’s really invidious and unfair. But I would just say that everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules. They are women in their passports and it is stated that is the case.”





