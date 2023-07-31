Monday, July 31, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGJake Paul's final chilling message to Nate Diaz ahead of grudge fight...
BOXING

Jake Paul’s final chilling message to Nate Diaz ahead of grudge fight | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Jake Paul's final chilling message to Nate Diaz ahead of grudge fight | Boxing | Sport


Dana White is the president of the UFC. The bout with Diaz will be Paul’s first since losing to Fury in a split decision on Feb. 26, but he believes that loss might be the best thing that has happened to him as he prepares to face Diaz.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” he said.

“Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-a** fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”



Source link

Previous article
Former Governor, El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination Is A Disaster – Protesters Storm National Assembly, Demand Disqualification
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network