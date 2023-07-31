Dana White is the president of the UFC. The bout with Diaz will be Paul’s first since losing to Fury in a split decision on Feb. 26, but he believes that loss might be the best thing that has happened to him as he prepares to face Diaz.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” he said.

“Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-a** fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”