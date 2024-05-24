



Boxing legend Carl Froch has delivered a scathing assessment of Jake Paul’s boxing abilities ahead of his bout with the iconic Mike Tyson.

The social media sensation turned fighter Paul is set to square off against ‘Iron Mike’ in a fully sanctioned professional fight on July 20 in Texas, with a potential crowd of 80,000 at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. Paul has confessed that this encounter with the boxing legend represents the pinnacle of his life’s achievements. Froch, a vocal critic of Paul’s transition from online fame to the boxing ring, has made his lack of concern for Tyson, even at 58 years old on the night of the match, abundantly clear. ‘I’m not worried about Mike Tyson, Jake Paul cannot fight,’ Froch confidently declared in a conversation with Lord Ping.

He dismissed Paul’s record, stating, “None of his knockouts are legitimate. His knockouts were against opponents who didn’t know what they were doing. He’s ——- useless; his technique, style, balance, offense, defense, the way he sets up his punches – he cannot fight. Mike is going to be absolutely fine.” The highly anticipated showdown between Paul and Tyson, which has already sparked considerable excitement, saw the two fighters face off during promotional press conferences last week. Tyson, renowned for his devastating power and imposing presence in the ring, reportedly remains unmoved by Paul’s physical transformation, as the YouTube sensation bulked up to 230lb in a bid to match Tyson’s fighting weight on the night.

Tyson kept his thoughts back, remarking, “I don’t know if he’s in his prime; he’s fat. He should be lean and mean; he’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off the other day. He’s fat!” In a sharp retort to Tyson’s blunt words, Paul brought up Tyson’s unexpected loss to Buster Douglas, saying, “Hey, Buster Douglas was fat. Am I right? I know, but you know Buster Douglas, I’m better. I’m going to end you quicker than he did and you’ll remember that forever,” and added a personal touch, “You started me off. I appreciate that. Mike, I love you. I love you like a father loves his son, but I must discipline you. You’re going down, man.”

The contest is a sanctioned professional boxing match meticulously overseen by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. Broadcasting live on Netflix, the fight comprises eight rounds, each spanning two minutes, with both fighters donning 14-ounce gloves. Paul has emerged victorious in nine out of his ten professional bouts, with six of those wins coming by knockout. He last fought Ryan Bourland, and he won the contest by first-round TKO.





