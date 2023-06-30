



YouTube and boxing star Jake Paul has lived many car owner’s worst fears just one hour after buying a brand new £333k Ferrari. The 26-year old had a moment to forget in his latest video after splashing the cash on a rare motor.

After 18 months of waiting, Paul collected his new sportscar which he unveiled to his followers via his YouTube channel. The channel boasts an impressive 20.4 million subscribers who eagerly anticepated his latest lucrative purchase. The Ferrari 296 GTB packs a serious punch with a V6 engine that generates 819bhp. In layman’s terms it rockets from 0-60mph in a staggering 2.7 seconds, and 0-100 in 5.1 seconds. The video starts with Paul getting a tour of his new vehicle before admitting: “I’m nervous to drive this thing. It’s so nice that I just don’t even… I’m just going to leave here.”

Paul eventually takes his latest purchase out for a spin before testing out the speed on an open road. It wasn’t long before he tried his hand at producing some doughnuts, which he would soon regret. After a series of spins the car alarm began to sound with the dashboard reading ‘low beam failure’. Paul was advised to then return the car back to the dealership by the onboard screen less than an hour after collecting it. “I broke the car, guys,” the YouTuber said. “All the alert systems came on in the car. “I don’t know if I was supposed to drive it that hard on the first day. Like it literally just says, ‘Go to dealership.’ Straight up. Like nothing else, just like, ‘You’ve ruined the car. Go to the dealership now.'”

Paul returned the car back to his house before revealing another purchase he made. Sat beside his yellow Ferrari was the polar opposite in a 1958 Ford Fairlane which cost £70,000. The 26-year-old’s latest purchases come ahead of his next fight which will see him take on former UFC star Nate Diaz. The duo are set to step into the ring at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5. The fight comes just months after Paul suffered a defeat at the hands of British boxer Tommy Fury. The pair went the distance after an eight round bout in Saudi Arabia which saw Tyson Fury’s younger brother keep his undefeated record after a split decision.





