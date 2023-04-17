Jake Paul won a four-figure bet after brutally dropping a “hater” during a sparring session for a new YouTube video. Ahead of his eagerly-anticipatd fight with Nate Diaz, the YouTuber-turned-boxer made a bet with rapper Kill Jasper about how long a spar between the duo would last – and Paul certainly pulled no punches.

During filming for an episode of his show ‘BS With Jake Paul’, the 26-year-old – who fell to his first career defeat earlier this year against Tommy Fury – made an £8,000 ($10,000) bet with the musician, who Paul labelled as a “hater” in the title of the episode.

As they stepped between the ropes and into the ring, Jasper was faced with the stiff task of lasting for over 45 seconds against Paul. And Jasper, who had never boxed before, joked that he would continue to dodge him to win the bet.

Prior to the sparring session beginning, he mocked Paul for being “fresh off a loss” – before being struck to the ground multiple times and put through the ropes. But his initial mocking soon ended up costing him as Paul questioned: “You know what’s crazy? I was going to go easy on him to be nice? But the more he talks s*** the more I want to hit him. I wasn’t going to punch him in the face, but now I’m going to punch him in the f***ing face.”

Within the first ten seconds, Jasper hits the canvas after a flurry of jabs from Paul lands, which nearly saw him fall out the ring. Jasper then responded by unleashing kicks while running round the ring, with the American smelling blood as he declares he needs one punch “before it’s all over”.