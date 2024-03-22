Bellew added: “It is sad. I don’t want to see Mike Tyson get hurt; he is one of my idols and heroes – I love Mike Tyson; I don’t want to see him get hurt, but I understand it because everyone needs to get paid.

“Everybody has a price, and all of these people saying on social media why is he doing that, they also have a price, and everyone in the world does, and if the price is right, then get on with it. If somebody offers me the right price, then – I’m sorry to say – I am fighting again.”

Tyson is said to be earning around $20 million from the fight. UFC fighter Henry Cejudo cited that figure, a good friend of Tyson. Bellew concluded: “I hope Jake Paul gives him the respect he deserves, and I think he will, because if Mike kicks off, then Jake Paul is in a really bad way. He’d pull his head off his neck.”