



Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off tonight live on DAZN PPV at a cost of £14.99 plus existing membership fees. But for those who can’t afford the premium price or simply don’t want to there are a few options to watch it free of charge a day or so later. Here, Express Sport details how to re-watch the Paul vs Diaz fight and highlights without paying a penny.

Re-watch for free UK viewers can re-watch the highlights of the main event a day after the fight on the DAZN YouTube channel. There will also be full card highlights and extended highlights posted down the line. There is no guarantee the full fight will posted on YouTube, therefor your best bet is to buy the pay-per-view. Fight times and live stream UK customers can watch Paul vs Diaz on the DAZN app. The event is a pay-per-view attraction and will cost existing subscribers £14.99 on top of their monthly plans, starting at £9.99.

The fight can be live streamed via the broadcasters app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, laptops and mobile phones. DAZN’s coverage starts at 1am BST with the main event ring walks expected to follow at around 4am. Serrano vs Hardy will take to the ring before them at roughly 3.30am. Full card Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy – for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Jose Aguayo vs Noel Cavazos Luciano Ramos vs CJ Hamilton Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Quotes Paul: “Nate Diaz was always the plan after Tommy (Fury). That is what I said even in the build up to Tommy, I said ‘Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury,’ so that was always the plan. I wanted a big fight for a long time, he got out of his UFC contract, and this is probably the biggest fight of the year, only topping me vs. Tommy. “So I want to make big fights happen and strike while the iron’s hot. He was a free agent, let’s run it, let’s make it happen, settle the shit talk and I’m ready for war. I’m gonna do what Conor McGregor couldn’t do and that’s knock this man out.” Diaz: “My plan in fighting is to always fight the biggest name and the best fighter there are. I’ve been trying to get out of the UFC for a long time ‘cause I knew what I was worth, what fighters are worth, and what I should do. It was a long road, but when I was on the way out (Paul) was doing the biggest and best things outside of fighting and in fighting, and I was glad I have a worthy opponent to make an attack on as soon as I got out.”





