



Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are embroiled in controversy following accusations that their fight was ‘fixed’, according to a fighter who featured in the undercard event. Despite his youth and vigour, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul seemed to hold back against Tyson, leading to a unanimous decision with scorecards showing 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in favour of Paul. In an unusual display, Paul even bowed to Tyson in the final moments of the match. Post-fight comments have fuelled speculation about the bout’s legitimacy. Sara Bailey, the women’s WBA world light flyweight champion who supported Lucas Bahdi on the undercard, openly called the fight a setup when speaking to ES NEWS: “Yeah, it was fixed, I’m sorry.” Bahdi himself remarked on Paul’s performance, saying, “I think he [Paul] took it easy.”

Discontent was palpable as many fans exited the arena before the result was declared, and boos echoed during the fight’s conclusion. Paul conceded in the post-fight press conference that he intentionally avoided going for a knockout, stating: “Yeah, definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.” He also reflected on Tyson’s performance, noting, “There was a point where he (Tyson) was not engaging back, I could just tell his age was showing a little bit. That violence war thing… that went away as the rounds went on. “People just love to hate me. I intentionally say things for people to hate. That’s what I like to do. If people want to see more… give me a couple of months. I tried to give the best fight I possibly could.

“When someone’s just surviving in the ring, it’s hard to make it exciting. I don’t care what people have to say. It is what it is.” Retired boxing champion Andre Ward told KO Artist Sports: “I don’t want to say that… it kind of seemed like that at times. And to be honest with you, I appreciate that. I wasn’t going to be feeling that. “What’s the worst that’s going to happen, you get a few boos? But you still honour and pay homage to an all-time great.”

Paul also revealed another reason for his performance: “Two weeks ago I sprained my ankle, completely tore the ligament, anterior ligament and like snapped the other side of my foot.” “I was on crutches for four or five days and it just hindered the end of my training camp. I don’t know how it didn’t get leaked or anything. I missed about two weeks of sparring and that’s why my cardio didn’t really feel so good tonight.”





