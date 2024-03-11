



Tickets for the much-anticipated boxing match between social media sensation and fighter Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are being sold for shocking prices online. The least expensive seat for the bout, taking place at ATandT Stadium, starts at a whopping $239 (£186.53).

The fight, which was announced on Thursday as part of an exclusive partnership between Netflix and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, has caused quite a stir in the world of combat sports. Among those excited by the prospect of the fight is Conor McGregor. However, some members of Paul’s camp have expressed concern about his decision to take part in the matchup. The event, set to occur on July 20 at the ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is expected to draw in over 80,000 spectators. Tickets will soon be made available to the wider public. In the meantime, keen boxing fans can gain access two days prior to the official release date during a pre-sale period. Vivid Seats, a ticket platform, has already started offering tickets through its ‘Seat Saver’ service. This special service provides dedicated fans with early access to premium seats before they’re made available to everyone else.

According to their website, standing-room-only general admission tickets are priced between $169 (£131.90) and $187 (£145.95). The cheapest ticket is in section 402 while the most pricey one that brings you closest to the action is going for $239 without added fees and charges. Moreover, wheelchair accessible tickets in section 445 are priced at $243 (£189.65). At the moment, 3395 fans are online, looking to buy the six priciest tickets for a big event. The best seat in section FN6 costs a whopping $11,147 (£8,699.84). Another ticket up for grabs is in section C111, row 15, which is super close to the action at Dallas Cowboys games. You can get this seat for $3,232 (£2,522.46). Paul just won his latest fight really fast, knocking out Ryan Bourland in the first round. This win in Puerto Rico made his record look great at 9-1. After winning, Paul shouted out that he’s now the big name in boxing and even called out Canelo Alvarez. He’s been a bit quiet about who he’ll fight next but he’s dreaming big, hoping to take on the best and maybe even grab a world title one day.

Paul couldn’t believe he might get to box with Tyson. He remembered how knocking out Nate Robinson, a former basketball player, in the second round got him to where he is now. Paul knows this fight is huge. It’s his shot to show he could be a world champion and to honour Tyson, who he thinks is “the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time”. Tyson spoke about the event, saying: “[Jake Paul] has grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones Jr, and now I plan to finish him.” This article was crafted with the help of AI tools, which speed up the Daily Express editorial research. A Daily Express editor reviewed this content before it was published. You can report any errors here





Source link