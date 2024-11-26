The promoter behind the sensational Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout has hit back at claims that the fight was fixed, following Paul’s victory over the boxing legend. The YouTube star-turned-pugilist triumphed by unanimous decision in an eight-round exhibition, taking his record to 11 wins with just one loss to Tommy Fury in 2023.

The Texas showdown smashed records, raking in over $18 million and becoming the most lucrative boxing event ever held outside of Las Vegas. Despite this success, whispers of a rigged match have spread across social media platforms, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 27-year-old’s win.

In response, Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, has fiercely rejected these allegations and any suggestion that Paul’s victory came under any constraints. “Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs. Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight,” read the statement.

It continued to stress the legality of the event: “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.