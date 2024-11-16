



Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson is one that he’ll be immensely proud of after getting a victory over one of the most-feared fighters of all-time – but it’s one that he’s immediately facing criticism for. The fight was one with very little action throughout, with Tyson starting strongly and looking to show his speed and explosivity early – but that quickly left him in the second round. Tyson struggled to move around the ring while wearing a knee brace and was there to be hit, with Paul himself struggling to land any significant shots. Paul outlanded Tyson by 78-18, with the 31-year age difference showing from round three onwards as the YouTuber turned fighter cruised to an easy victory while fans made themselves heard with boo’s towards the end of the bout.

Paul had even looked disappointed with himself as the bell rung at the end of the fight, not celebrating by getting on the ropes as fans have become accustomed too from him. However, he was seen celebrating with his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in the ring after the bout, while being joined by his elder brother, Logan Paul, who was surprisingly called out by Tyson. All three judges had given the first round to Tyson, who came out fast and looked to have used up his energy while attempting to land a big shot on Paul. Tyson’s best shot of the fight did come in the first, with a nice left hook which was countered by Paul with a left of his own.

The two other judges gave Paul rounds two through to the final round, with the 27-year-old having his moments in the fight – with him dropping his hands in the fourth and loading up on a few shots in hoping to get a knockout. But from the sixth-round onwards, Paul had taken little risks in the fight while being able to react quickly to Tyson’s telegraphed barrage of offense – going on to score a comfortable victory while being the more active fighter. OFFICIAL SCORECARD Judge David Iacobucci: Jake Paul 80-72 Mike Tyson Judge Jessee Reyes: Jake Paul 79-73 Mike Tyson Judge Laurence Cole: Jake Paul 79-73 Mike Tyson Ruling: Unanimous decision victory for Jake Paul





