



Not everyone is looking forward to watching the highly-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. According to some within the boxing world, the upcoming summer bout will be a disgrace to the sport.

Paul and Tyson will step into the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20, with Netflix streaming the fight. In the leadup of the event, both boxers have generated waves of hype on social media. Leaning on his previous video-making skills as a YouTuber, Paul first posted videos of him mimicking several of Tyson’s infamous moments. The 27-year-old posed next to a photoshopped tiger and bit off another person’s ear in a skit, poking fun at the boxing legend’s old pet and fight against Evander Holyfield. Tyson has done his own promotion on social media, but has taken a far less flashy approach. Amid concerns surrounding his health, the 57-year-old has posted daily training videos in which he throws a flurry of powerful punches at his trainer. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

The two fighters have additionally taken multiple verbal shots at one another, with both insisting they will finish the fight on top. Although the back-and-forth blows on social media are generating buzz for the event, British boxing legend Ricky Hatton would prefer to do without the theatrics. “I get the pushing and the shoving and the name calling and holding each other back, but some of the great champions of old will be turning in the grave watching that crap to be honest with you,” Hatton told Instant Withdrawal Casinos.

“I’ll be turning in my grave and watching it myself. But, I’ve got my eyes open in the sense that this is the world that we’re in now.” While Hatton recognizes the need to promote fights in the age of social media, he believes YouTubers and professional boxers should stay in their own lanes. “We’re in the entertainment business. YouTubers against MMA and MMA against boxers, I think that world can exist,” he continued. “As long as fights like [Ryan] Garcia, [Terence] Crawford and [Errol] Spence, [Tyson] Fury and [Oleksandr] Usyk happen. As long as those fights are made, they can stay in their world and we’ll stay in our world.

“Both can exist, I’m not turning around and saying, ‘oh, this is a joke’. We’re in the entertainment world, that’s the reason why they [YouTubers] have the followings they have, because people want to see it. But let them have their world and we’ll have our world.” Paul boasts a 9-1 record in his young boxing career, but the majority of his fights have come against UFC fighters and low-profile professional boxers. As for Tyson, he will be stepping into the ring for the first time since his match against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020.









