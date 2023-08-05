Jake Paul v Nate Diaz livestream: UK time, how to watch and what it costs

The tension is palpable as Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to face off in the ring this weekend.

The show fight between the two titans is set to take place on Saturday August 5, 2023, in Texas as Paul prepares to take back his boxing career against the UFC icon.

Jake Paul initially rose to fame through the social media platform Vine and even had a stint on the Disney Channel playing Dirk Mann on the series Bizaardvark.

He has since gained millions of follows on social media and Youtube as well as a successful boxing career going against the likes of Tommy Fury at the start of 2023 in the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury took home the prize due to split decision but he could be in for one of his hardest fights as he plans to take on one of UFC’s most well known names – Nate Diaz.

Tensions already burned bright as Jake Paul’s press conferences with Nate Diaz descended into chaos when a brawl broke out between their camps out on stage – meaning all hell could break loose on Saturday.

And if you have been wondering how to watch in the UK, we’ve got all in the information you need to know in order to watch one of this year’s biggest fights.