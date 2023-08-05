Jake Paul v Nate Diaz livestream: UK time, how to watch and what it costs

The tension is palpable as Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to face off in the ring this weekend.
The show fight between the two titans is set to take place on Saturday August 5, 2023, in Texas as Paul prepares to take back his boxing career against the UFC icon.
Jake Paul initially rose to fame through the social media platform Vine and even had a stint on the Disney Channel playing Dirk Mann on the series Bizaardvark.
He has since gained millions of follows on social media and Youtube as well as a successful boxing career going against the likes of Tommy Fury at the start of 2023 in the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Fury took home the prize due to split decision but he could be in for one of his hardest fights as he plans to take on one of UFC’s most well known names – Nate Diaz.
Tensions already burned bright as Jake Paul’s press conferences with Nate Diaz descended into chaos when a brawl broke out between their camps out on stage – meaning all hell could break loose on Saturday.
And if you have been wondering how to watch in the UK, we’ve got all in the information you need to know in order to watch one of this year’s biggest fights.
In order to watch the show, you’ll have to sign up to DAZN TV which costs £1 for your first month then £14.99 to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz pay-per-view.
You won’t be able to watch it anywhere else but the good news is that DAZN is streamable on most smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.
Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available:
- iPhone, iPad
- Apple TV
- Android phones, tablets
- Android TV
- Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire tablet
- Playstation
- Xbox
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV, Smartcast
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Sky Q customers can also add DAZN to their subscription if they own the service. Sky customers can follow this link to sign up.
And if you have been considering getting Sky Q, you can find out more about our best Sky deals.
For those hoping to watch the fight in the UK, it is set to take place on Sunday, August 6 at 1am BST so make sure you get plenty of sleep to stay up and watch the action.
However before the fight, there’s plenty of fights on the undercard to tune into while you wait. Here’s a full list of the fights:
- Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy – for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles
- Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran
- Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry
- Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos
- Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton
- Kevin Newman II vs. Kilo Madera
- Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva
This is subject to change so prepare for possible changes to the upcoming fights before the show begins.