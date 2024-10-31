



Boxing fans have alerted Jake Paul that it’s not out of the question to withdraw from his approaching clash with Mike Tyson. Despite being 58 years old, Tyson is resuming his boxing career to go toe-to-toe with internet phenomenon Paul on November 15. Tyson was last seen fighting Roy Jones Jr to a lacklustre stalemate in an exhibition bout in 2020, while his last serious contest concluded with a retirement after five rounds against Kevin McBride in 2005. The impending face-off has been hammered with disapproval from both supporters and pundits, especially as Tyson postponed the original date due to an inflamed ulcer. Nonetheless, the former undisputed heavyweight king claims he is ready for the match, showcasing numerous workout clips online.

Many people are backing Tyson to triumph against all odds next month, with one enthusiast urging Jake to retain his honour and opt out after Tyson released some incredible footage of his workouts: “Jake…. still time to call this off,” they suggested. Another added: “Mike is literally the biggest he has ever been, at 58, and his speed and power resembles that of a 28-year-old. He’s defying the odds in the same way LeBron James is.” British heavyweight Joe Joyce appears to be pitching for Tyson too, expressing: “Let’s Go Mike! ! ! ” On the other hand, Paul provided his take on the video demonstrating Tyson with weights, stating: “Fair play Mike. You look incredible. Hulk s***. But I’m still f***ing you up in 20 days.”

Tyson has set the internet ablaze with a new video showing him knocking down a sparring partner, hinting at his intense preparation for the upcoming bout. Previously, fans had only seen short clips of his training, sparking speculation about his stamina. The much-anticipated clash with Paul is scheduled for November 15 and will consist of eight two-minute rounds, with both fighters wearing 14oz gloves, despite it being billed as a professional fight.

Gene Kilroy, Tyson’s long-time friend and Muhammad Ali’s ex-manager, was visibly impressed by Tyson’s form in the gym. “This is the strongest I’ve ever seen you, the strongest I’ve ever seen you and I’ve known you since you were 13 years old,” he said. “I think this is so amazing, this impressed the sh** out of me. Nothing impresses me. You know what, I’m going to tell you the truth, I don’t lie. I was worried about him travelling here, travelling there, I can sleep now at night. This is great. I’m proud of you, Mike. I’m proud of you. It’s a new generation.”





