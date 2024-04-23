Jake Paul has been urged to reconsider his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson, following the release of a new training video featuring the 57-year-old boxing legend. The social media star is set to face ‘Iron Mike’ at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on July 20.
Despite not having fought professionally since retiring mid-fight against Kevin McBride nearly 20 years ago, Tyson recently went eight rounds with fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition match. Since the announcement of the controversial fight just over six weeks ago, Tyson has noticeably slimmed down, causing fans to voice their worries for Paul after Tyson shared a video of himself hitting mitts.
“If Mike is the underdog please bet the house. Free money. His legacy won’t be tarnished by losing to a YouTuber,” one fan advised. “Jake, you can still say no, It’s OK,” another fan suggested. “Best chance Jake Paul has is to watch these vids and learn how to box,” added another.
“I honestly don’t know how well Jake is training, but this is some beast-level work,” a fourth user commented, while a final user remarked: “Age is just a number. Not looking good for Jakey.”
Paul is riding high on a three-fight winning streak since his defeat to Tommy Fury last year, and the jury’s still out on whether his upcoming bout with Tyson will receive professional sanctioning. Tyson must clear medical hurdles, including brain and heart scans, to qualify for the fight.
Despite this, Paul regards Tyson as his most formidable opponent yet. “It’s good to carry fear into the ring and with you on a daily basis when you’re training because it makes you better. It excites me that I have my toughest and craziest and most powerful opponent to date. The challenge of going to heavyweight is fun; it’s a benefit because I’ve been eating a lot of pasta,” Paul said on his BS podcast.
“He definitely is looking like a f***ing animal. I will say people are underestimating me. When I go to his comments, they’re saying if Mike loses then fighting is rigged. They see how good he looks on the mitts but Mike looking good on the mitts is not even half the battle, he’s got to face me in the ring. I think he might be seeing these videos and his confidence is growing.”
