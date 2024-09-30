



Former world champion boxer Tony Bellew has branded the decision to sanction the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson as a professional fight ‘a disgrace’. The pair, who are separated by three decades in terms of age, are duo to face off in Texas later this year in what promises to be a controversial spectacle.

The legitimacy of the affair as a contest has long been subject to debate within the combat sports community, not least due to the fact that Tyson will be returning to the ring following a near 20-year absence. His last official fight came in the form of a defeat against Kevin McBride in 2005 – after which ‘Iron Mike’ hung up his gloves. His opponent, the internet celebrity-turned-fighter Paul, is 11 fights into a professional career with this upcoming bout undoubtedly the most significant the 27-year-old has been involved in to date. Adding to the discourse over the wisdom of the fight going ahead, the event was already pushed back from summer to November after Tyson suffered a health episode during a flight back in May. With a new date in the diary for November 15 for the Netflix-backed spectacle, the decision was taken by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations back in July to sanction it as a professional heavyweight bout. The fight will consist of a maximum of eight two-minute rounds, with knockouts allowed and no headgear permitted.

Now, ex-WBC cruiserweight title holder Bellew has called out this move, especially with the result due to be recorded on each contestants’ official records. Speaking exclusively to the Express in an interview arranged by Instant Casino, he said: “It’s a disgrace and I can’t believe Jake Paul’s pushed for that. He’s a disgrace. “He’s a disgrace to boxing. He’s not a boxer. And it’s a disgrace he’s pushed for this to go on his professional record,” he continued. “Why isn’t an exhibition enough? Why does he need it on his professional record? Because he’s a […] plant pot. And he’s an idiot. He’s an ego hungry […]. “Now, I never called Jake Paul things like that. Mate, you’re trying to put your name amongst greats of the sport. Michael Spinks, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Jake Paul? It’s disgusting and I can’t believe a commission signed off on it.”

He continued: “I’ve got no problem with them having an exhibition and Mike should make a fortune. I hope he doesn’t get hurt. You know, I really do pray to whoever or whatever that he stays safe and healthy but to go on your professional record, it just infuriates me. It’s ridiculous.” Ultimately, the main concern for ‘Bomber’ is the safety of the 58-year-old Tyson, especially in the wake of his health scare earlier in the year. The Liverpudlian retired fighter admitted he was unsure how the contest would play out but refused to give his seal of approval when it comes to the prospect of the pair facing off in November. Bellew added: “I just hope Mike stays safe. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the freak show. But I just hope Mike is safe because he wasn’t well not long ago and this guy still wants to face him.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!