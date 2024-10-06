



Boxing enthusiasts are raising eyebrows over Jake Paul’s readiness as the 27-year-old gears up for a clash with Mike Tyson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to face off against the former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who at 58 years old is more than twice Paul’s age. Initially slated for July, the match was postponed due to health worries concerning Tyson. The rescheduled showdown is now set for November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul enters the ring with a record of 10-1, having triumphed over Mike Perry earlier this year. Recent Instagram footage shows Paul in the throes of training camp, but some fans remain sceptical after viewing the clips of the Ohio native. “He does not look fit at all,” commented one viewer on the footage. Yet, some defend Paul’s appearance, noting it’s expected as he has bulked up to challenge Tyson.

Support for Tyson persists, even with the age gap exceeding three decades. “You might be fooling these young kids who didn’t grow up watching Tyson…. Mike is going to knock you all the way back to the Disney channel chump,” a fan remarked. “Real talk! He doesn’t understand who he’s facing,” read another comment. “Power doesn’t have an age limit. It stays with muscle memory.”

For Tyson, this serves as his first encounter in the ring since the exhibition clash with Roy Jones Jr back in 2020. It’s a significant moment, marking his return since last facing off professionally against Kevin McBride over a staggering 18 years ago, in 2005. His comeback was put on hold due to an ulcer flare-up, leading to a delay as advisers insisted on postponement following a consultation with medical experts. This cautionary measure, adopted in May, underscored the paramount importance placed on the well-being of the athletes involved.

Offering a stern cautionary note to Paul about the upcoming bout is none other than boxing great ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley. Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 53 year old emphasised: “If Mike really hits Jake, Mike can really hurt Jake, and I know what Mike can do and what Jake can do,” adding weight to the risks at play. Expressing doubts about Paul’s knowledge of Tyson’s power, Mosley noted: “I don’t think Jake really understands how hard Mike can hit. Mike is 58, but these are two-minute rounds and all fighters have pride. I don’t think Mike will be going in there to lose to Jake Paul. Jake thinks he can take a shot.”

Delving into the dynamics of the match, he detailed: “In the first five or six rounds, and what makes this so fun, is that getting hit by Mike Tyson is dangerous, very dangerous. Jake will have to tire Mike out. Jake will need to understand how these punches will come at him.” Finally, Mosley offered insight into the sheer intensity of professional fighting compared to casual brawls, declaring: “People need to understand that a bar fight between two guys is one thing, a professional fighter, especially a former world champion, regardless of age, is still a very dangerous man who can seriously hurt you. I don’t know how long they would be able to hurt you [laughs], but these are punches from people who have been throwing punches all their lives.”





