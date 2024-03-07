Mike Tyson is coming out of retirement to face Jake Paul in a heavyweight boxing match this summer. Paul has promised to ‘put Iron Mike to sleep’ when they meet in the ring on 30 July.

The bout will be at the 80,000-seater AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Netflix is partnering with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) for the first time and will exclusively stream the event globally, making it available to all subscribers.

Paul is coming off of a second-straight first-round knockout against a pro boxer. He beat Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico last weekend and won against Andre August in Orlando, Florida in December last year.

Comparatively, Tyson has not been in the ring since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which ended in a split draw. That was just the second exhibition since the former heavyweight champion hung up his gloves professionally in June 2005, three years after last contending for world titles against Lennox Lewis.