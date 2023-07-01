



Jake Paul has proposed a rematch fight against Tommy Fury following the pair’s first bout in Saudi Arabia. Paul has instructed his team to “send Tommy Fury the contract”, with an anticipated fight against YouTuber KSI set to fall through.

Paul is looking to make ammends following his first defeat when he and Fury met in February. The duo managed to last the full eight rounds but a split decision was awarded to the Manchester-born boxer. A rematch was considered, but Paul instead chose to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz. Fury then turned his attention to YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, but fresh doubts have since arisen over that bout. A disagreement over the fighting weight has lead to KSI posting a scathing video on YouTube, giving Fury an ultimatum to sign the contract by Monday, July 3. “I don’t think this fight is happening anymore,” KSI said. “Tommy Fury is simply being difficult and making this four-month negotiation an absolute chore.

“We agreed on all the terms, we agreed on paying you exactly what you asked for. We agreed on rounds and to fight at 180 with no rehydration clause. We agreed to fight in your home town, Manchester, you know, we agreed all of that.” KSI went on to accuse Fury of choosing to “move the goalposts yet again,” which lead to Jake Paul wanting to capitalise on Fury’s soon-to-be freen schedule. After reports of the fight collapsing, Paul tweeted: “I’ve asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it. 185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple.”

The fight will come just months after Paul’s clash with ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz, which is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5. This will be Diaz’s first fight since choosing not to re-sign with UFC and become a free agent. KSI, on the other hand, last fought in May when he took on businessman and professional boxer Joe Fournier. The fight came under heavy scrutiny after replays showed an apparant illegal elbow before the fight was awarded to KSI via knock-out. Previously the British YouTube star took on Jake Paul’s older brother Logan in two fights, the first ending in a draw while the second was awarded to KSI via split decision. The duo have since gone into business together and launched popular drink Prime.





Source link