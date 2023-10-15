Sunday, October 15, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGJake Paul tears into KSI after Tommy Fury fight with brutal 'ego'...
BOXING

Jake Paul tears into KSI after Tommy Fury fight with brutal ‘ego’ message | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Jake Paul tears into KSI after Tommy Fury fight with brutal 'ego' message | Boxing | Sport


Jake Paul has ripped into his rival KSI after he lost to Tommy Fury on Saturday night. Fury defeated KSI by a judges decision in their six-round fight, despite Fury being deducted a point for striking his opponent in the back of the head. Fury has now defeated both KSI and Paul this year, winning both bouts on points.

After the fight, KSI was extremely upset with the judges, believing he had won the fight. He reacted angrily, including kicking sponsorship boards and being visibly upset in his interview.

Speaking after witnessing the fight, Paul said: “To see KSI just disintegrating, acting like the sorest loser in the world – I expected that, this kid’s ego is out of control.

“Kicking the screens, crying, asking for an appeal. This guy is 30 years old acting like this. Take it like a man, you lost. Tommy had a point deducted, and you still lost.”



Source link

Previous article
Dillon Danis mocks Drake after £700k bet – but rapper has the last laugh | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network