



Jake Paul might be telling the world he’ll knock out Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday night, but he failed to make the final bell with Piers Morgan. The influencer, 28, takes on the former WBC middleweight champion in California on Saturday, in what’s been billed as the toughest boxing bout of his controversial pro-career. Ahead of the clash, Paul appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and reacted furiously when the notorious host questioned his fight credentials. Wearing a Mexican sombrero, ‘The Problem Child’ lasted just seven minutes before storming off, leaving Morgan laughing loudly at his guest’s apparent head loss. The arguments started when Paul was played a clip of Morgan’s recent exclusive with Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, who both mocked his boxing ability.

After watching Canelo claim he would “kill” Paul in a proper bout, the American ranted back: “He’s a 5”8 little peon. If we were in the streets, I would grab that little ginger and smack him upside the head and make him forget who the f**k he was. People don’t realise, I’m a real killer. I really f**king do this s**t.” The former Good Morning Britain presenter also cast doubt over the merits of Paul’s win over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, which again triggered the internet celebrity as he pointed to the Netflix viewing figures. “He walked away with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives, and we’ve made the biggest fight in history,” he said. “So, 128 million people would disagree with you, that it wasn’t something amazing.”

Morgan conceded that Paul was a “brilliant businessman.” However, he was sceptical over Paul’s 11-1 win record, with his only defeat coming against a fighter deemed mediocre in Tommy Fury. Morgan also further irked his guest by suggesting a prime Tyson would have beaten him in 10 seconds, before predicting he would be beaten this weekend. “I think you’re a great YouTuber, a great influencer,” said Morgan, 60. “I admire what you try to do boxing, but I do think when you actually come up against a proper, serious boxer, and I suspect that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr might be that person, it could all come crashing down.” “I think the problem here Piers, is that you think that your opinion matters?” Paul fired back. When Morgan implied that Paul wouldn’t be on his show if it didn’t, it proved the final straw.

“Oh, I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views,” he yelled back. “I don’t give a f**k about your show, dumb a**. This is a f**king business enterprise. Buy the pay per view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody!” To Morgan’s amusement, Paul then hung up and left the show. He still fired one final taunt at the American, chuckling as he said: “Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio – knock him out for all of us will you?”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!