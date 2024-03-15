



Jake Paul declared his brother Logan was ‘weird to go online and lie’ about rejecting the chance to fight Mike Tyson before the ‘Problem Child’ agreed to a blockbuster bout this summer. Paul and Tyson are set to meet at AT&T Stadium – with the fight to be broadcast live on Netflix.

Last week, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the 20th July contest. Paul, who recently defeated Ryan Bourland with a dominant KO, has already fought a whole host of big names including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren but has been criticized for failing to get in the ring with boxing naturals. The YouTuber’s only loss came against Tommy Fury, losing on points to the young Brit. But Paul is now set to fight iconic boxing star Tyson – who became the youngest heavyweight champion in history aged 20. The 58-year-old has not fought since hosting an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, a spectacle that drew huge pay-per-view numbers as the American returned to action for the first time since 2005. Following the epic announcement, Logan revealed he was approached with a similar offer to fight Tyson. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan said: “I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big ass bag. It was just like, this could be a real fight. I’ve been asked, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer was and will be yes. I just think he’s too old. That’s crazy. He’s senile.”

However, The ‘Problem Child’ returned fire on his older brother and essentially branded him a liar. Speaking on his Betr podcast, the 27-year-old outlined how the agreement to fight Tyson came to pass. “That situation is always tough for me because I hate that my brother and I’s relationship sometimes has to be aired out, but it seems as if the court of public opinion is the only thing that steers him in the right direction,” Paul said. “But it is weird to lie, to blatantly just lie. “Me and Nakisa [Bidarian] and Most Valuable Promotions curated a deal with Netflix. We signed a deal with Netflix and our goal was to go get another fighter to fight me. There was tiers of three tiers, A, B, and C. An ‘A’ level fighter, we would get this much money. A ‘B’ level fighter, we would get this much money. A ‘C’ level fighter, we would get this much money. We were the ones that brought the Netflix deal to Tyson and he was an ‘A’ level fighter. So Tyson was never in the market offering people to fights for anyone to turn down. Yes, it is weird to go online and lie.”

It appears the younger Paul is frustrated that rather than celebrate his massive fight deal, Logan seemed to just steal the spotlight by claiming he turned down the opportunity. He added: “It’s tough. Then it’s like, why is my own brother trying to make me look the second option for Tyson. Like, ‘Oh yeah, I turned down that deal.’ No, you didn’t. That’s a complete lie. Why are you fabricating lies?” Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record (6 KOs), will face Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) on 20th July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.





