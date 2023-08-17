



Jake Paul has caused a sibling storm after telling his brother Logan that he is “not a real fighter”. WWE star Logan will return to the ring in October when the 28-year-old will face MMA fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillion Danis in a boxing match.

The pair will appear on the Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’, which will also feature KSI vs Tommy Fury. Logan has not boxed competitively since facing Floyd Mayweather in an unscored exhibition fight in June 2021. Younger brother Jake lost to Fury in February but returned to winning ways earlier this month after defeating UFC great Nate Diaz with a winning decision. But big fighting talk from Logan was quickly shit down by his brother when the pair clashed on the former’s own podcast. Speaking on the Impaulsive show, Jake took issue with his elder sibling claiming he could pick who he wanted to fight. The exchange started when Logan claimed: “Tommy Fury is on my f****ng radar. I’ve got him in my scopes, I wanted him when Jake was fighting him and I’m going to be back in the conversation.”

A clearly irked Jake then said: “I’ve got to finish him off first, I’ve got to handle that business first.” A confident Logan replied: “We’ll see bro, because you definitely sniped the Nate Diaz fight from me and I’ve been so lenient in giving you your opponents.” Jake responded by going on the offensive. He said: “It’s not your option to give me my opponents. You haven’t fought anyone and you don’t fight real fights. It’s not your option to give me my opponents, you’re not even a fighter. You do exhibitions and lost like four years ago, so it’s not like your option to give me my fights.” Defending his corner, Logan argued: “Me and Nate Diaz have been talking about that for years then you popped up like ‘No, now it’s my turn’ and tried to get the fight in Saudi Arabia.”

After Logan claimed that he was the better boxer of the two brothers, using his duel with Floyd Mayweather as an example, Jake laughed before claiming he would knock the undefeated super featherweight to light middleweight champion out if they were to ever meet in the ring. Logan has previously fought against KSI and Mayweather but neither contests were sanctioned as professional fights. As a result, the 28-year-old currently has a record of 0-1 in boxing. Jake, who now has a 7-1 record after beating Diaz, told his brother: “I think you just want to beat Tommy to be able to say that you’re better than me at boxing. I think that’s more so what it sounded like, it’s crazy that you think people are avoiding to fight you.”





Source link