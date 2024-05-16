Jake Paul has unveiled his new physique after gaining weight in preparation for his upcoming fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson. The controversial bout, which is set to take place on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas, has sparked debate among boxing enthusiasts.
Many believe that ‘Iron Mike’ should not be allowed to compete against someone who is 31 years younger than him. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, who previously weighed as low as 183lb for his fights since transitioning from internet fame to a career in the ring, has bulked up to 200lb for his last two victories.
He now weighs the same as former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, just over two months ahead of his fight against Tyson. However, Paul’s latest physique reveal has been met with criticism from some fans, who claim he looks out of shape after gaining weight. “Do you know how difficult it is to look that soft with that professional lighting,” one user wrote.
“Way too heavy for his height,” another commented. “Looks like he ate a couple cheeseburgers,” a third person added.
Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news
Tyson weighed 220lb for his exhibition fight against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in 2020 and Paul aims to weigh around the same for his fight against ‘Iron Mike’. The heavyweight icon recently left a reporter disgusted by claiming he’s been eating raw meat to get his body back into fighting shape.
Paul, who has a 9-1 record as a boxer, has been widely criticised for fighting against a man who has not fought in a professional contest for 20 years. The bout has been sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and will be fought over eight two-minute rounds with 14oz gloves.
Paul opened up on his weight gain on his BS Podcast. He said: “It’s just like shocking to people that that is how much I weigh. I think just because normally I’m fighting at 200 and walking around at 210. It’s weird to me that I’m weighing 230. But since this was noodling after my last fight I’m just getting to eat as much as possible and it turns out my body carries this weight super well.
“I’m only growing. I think I’ll get up to 240 and probably cut down so I’m like way faster. But if I’m training for this camp – and camp hasn’t started – but if I’m training in this camp at 240 and then I cut down to 220 it’s basically like I had a 20lbs weight vest on for the whole entire camp. So my muscles are going to be so much stronger and that speed will come through.”
Paul opened up on his weight gain on his BS Podcast. He said: “It’s just like shocking to people that that is how much I weigh. I think just because normally I’m fighting at 200 and walking around at 210. It’s weird to me that I’m weighing 230. But since this was noodling after my last fight I’m just getting to eat as much as possible and it turns out my body carries this weight super well.
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!