



Jake Paul has bought a mansion in Puerto Rico for $16million (£12.86m) from former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina. Reports surfaced last week that Paul had completed the eye-catching purchase and he confirmed the news by sharing a video tour of his incredible new property on his YouTube channel.

The 26-year-old has seemingly got plenty for his money, with the mansion containing eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a fitness centre and two swimming pool in the garden. The amenities of Paul’s lucrative home do not stop there though. The mansion also comes with a built-in recording studio, as well as an outrageous garage which can contain six cars. Paul can also make his way around the 12,000 square feet of living space via a lift. The house was listed at $16 million, before former St. Louis Cardinals man Molina and the YouTube star agreed on a price. Paul and his older brother Logan fell in love with Puerto Rico during boxing training camps, and Logan also lives on the Caribbean island.

Paul showed off his three Bugatti scooters in the driveway. He also pointed out a number of ponds either side of the front door which he is planning to add koi carp to in the near future. He also showed TVs located around the property, both indoors and outdoors. Screens are included next to his huge hot tub as well as overlooking the enormous BBQ patio area. He also showed a remarkably large flatscreen TV on the wall in the main lounge. “Great for watching fights,” he says in the YouTube video.

Paul has been absent from the boxing ring since losing to arch rival Tommy Fury earlier this year. However, he has vowed to take fans inside his training with more YouTube videos as he plots a return. The bout in Saudi Arabia ended a two-year feud between the two stars, with Paul demanding a rematch following the loss. Months on though, the American has directed his attention away from Fury. Now he has his eyes on UFC legend Nate Diaz, with the pair set to meet in the boxing ring in August. Even with the great Diaz on his fight list, 26-year-old Paul has plans to go even further, targeting MMA stalwart Conor McGregor after his bout with the 38-year-old.

Speaking at a pre-fight press conference this week, the Youtuber said: “I see a road map where I knock out Nate and then go to Conor McGregor. To do what Conor couldn’t do — knock out Nate [Diaz] — and then that’ll be the biggest fight in combat sports that could possibly be made.” In potentially working with the UFC later down the line, he added: “We’d have to work with them for sure. And I think at the end of the day, [the UFC] is a publicly traded company that has to produce revenue and if the business opportunity is large enough, which I think it will be, then at some point Dana has to put his ego aside and say, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ And Conor’s going to want to make a bunch of money and he probably thinks it’s going to be an easy fight.”





Source link