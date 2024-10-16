



Jake Paul is set for discussions over a potential MMA debut following his highly anticipated boxing fight with Mike Tyson. Internet sensation Paul is gearing up to battle boxing titan Tyson in Texas next month, facing off in an event that has faced significant delays and plenty of controversy. With a 10-1 record in the squared ring, Paul’s single loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury last year, yet he’ll boast a considerable 30-year age gap over Tyson when they meet on November 15. Paul, however, isn’t limiting his combat sports horizon to the ring as he eyes glory within the MMA octagon. Having inked a deal with premier MMA organisation PFL in 2022, Paul has ambitions to make his mark in the MMA world possibly next year, taking a pause from his quest to capture a world boxing title.

Speaking to The Mirror about Francis Ngannou’s comeback bout against Renan Ferreira, PFL CEO Peter Murray shared insights on Paul’s MMA future: “I’m not sure if it’s going to be his very next fight in combat sports but he will debut in 2025,” said the chief. “Look what Jake has proved in boxing; he’s an incredible athlete, he’s a pro boxer and he’s taken on some legit opponents and he has blazed his own trail. He’s going to do it the same way in MMA; he’s all about being an advocate for athletes and blazing new trails so he’s absolutely going to take on MMA and be as focused and dedicated as he is to boxing.” Paul has consistently expressed his determination to settle scores with Fury, who secured a victory over the YouTuber in Saudi Arabia. Now, there’s speculation that their rematch might move from the ring to the octagon following Fury’s recent training sessions with UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall.

Murray ignited excitement about the potential clash, commenting: “I believe [they could fight in PFL]; we’ll see, there’s a list and it keeps growing, that’s what’s exciting about it. There are a number of fighters who would like to be part of that debut so we will be talking to Jake after the Tyson fight.” Further fuelling MMA rumours, Nate Diaz, a UFC trailblazer who fell to Paul in their previous boxing bout has been named as a potential opponent in Paul’s mixed martial arts venture. Though he appears to have dismissed a hefty £7.7million proposal, amidst talks of a return to his old stomping ground.

Additionally, there’s chatter about Paul stepping back into the ring for a third scrap with Tyron Woodley, whom he’s already beaten twice, even as he continues his war of words with Jorge Masvidal, another top-tier fighter currently on hiatus from the UFC. Before any of these scenarios can unfold, however, Paul is slated for a confrontation with Tyson, who hasn’t engaged in professional combat since bowing out against Kevin McBride back in 2005. Despite this, Tyson did lace up the gloves once more for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, which resulted in an anticlimactic stalemate after eight rounds.





