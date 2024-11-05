Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has expressed his belief that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would have been no match for Mike Tyson in his heyday. The two boxing sensations are scheduled to face off on 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, with an audience of up to 90,000 spectators expected.

Both Paul and Tyson were originally set to square off in July, but ‘Iron Mike’ had to pull out after an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Since the fight’s confirmation, opinions have been divided over who will emerge victorious.

Tyson, widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in boxing history, is believed by many to still possess the power to cause a significant upset next week. However, some are concerned about Tyson’s health at 58 years old and have questioned the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations’ decision to sanction the bout as a professional contest.

Despite this, Woodley views it as a balanced fight and thinks ‘The Problem Child’ would have been outmatched if he had faced ‘Iron Mike’ in his prime. Speaking to TMZ, the former UFC champion said: “It’s a very even fight, to be honest. It’s even because of the age of Mike Tyson. He’s completely obviously out of his prime.

“When in his prime, most of his fights were almost attempted murder. So literally, Jake wouldn’t have stood a chance. Nobody would even commission to sanction a fight against him and Mike Tyson (in Tyson’s prime)”.