Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has expressed his belief that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would have been no match for Mike Tyson in his heyday. The two boxing sensations are scheduled to face off on 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, with an audience of up to 90,000 spectators expected.
Both Paul and Tyson were originally set to square off in July, but ‘Iron Mike’ had to pull out after an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Since the fight’s confirmation, opinions have been divided over who will emerge victorious.
Tyson, widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in boxing history, is believed by many to still possess the power to cause a significant upset next week. However, some are concerned about Tyson’s health at 58 years old and have questioned the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations’ decision to sanction the bout as a professional contest.
Despite this, Woodley views it as a balanced fight and thinks ‘The Problem Child’ would have been outmatched if he had faced ‘Iron Mike’ in his prime. Speaking to TMZ, the former UFC champion said: “It’s a very even fight, to be honest. It’s even because of the age of Mike Tyson. He’s completely obviously out of his prime.
“When in his prime, most of his fights were almost attempted murder. So literally, Jake wouldn’t have stood a chance. Nobody would even commission to sanction a fight against him and Mike Tyson (in Tyson’s prime)”.
The 42-year-old famously squared off with Paul three years ago, losing by split-decision. They clashed again four months later – but the former MMA champion was knocked out.
Woodley added: “Jake’s always on a win-win situation. He’s fighting guys that if he loses, ‘You lost to this guy, you lost to Tyron, you lost to Anderson Silva, you lost to Nate Diaz or whatever.’ So he’s always in a position where, if he wins, he goes up. If he loses, it’s like OK, he took a risk, he took a chance. I like the fight. I’ll be at the fight.”
‘The Problem Child’ enters the showdown with Tyson following a brutal knockout victory over former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry back in July. As for ‘Iron Mike’, the boxing veteran hasn’t participated in a professional match since retiring on the stool against Kevin McBride nearly two decades ago.
However, he did make a return to the ring in an exhibition bout against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr four years ago.
Since the announcement of the much-anticipated heavyweight bout, Paul has faced a barrage of criticism for accepting the fight. Unfazed by the scepticism, the young American addressed the backlash in a conversation with TODAY, asserting: “A lot of people are wondering, ‘Jake, why are you doing this? Even if you beat him, they’re going to say he’s old’. But to me, Mike Tyson wanted to fight me.
“That is an honour. He’s one of the most famous boxers in the world to ever do it. To step in there with someone of his nature is an honour and a dream come ‘true’. It’s going to be a spectacle on Netflix.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!