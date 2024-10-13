



Jake Paul issued a blunt six-word warning amid continued doubts over whether his fight with Mike Tyson will go ahead. The boxing icon and the social media sensation are due to go head to head at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on November 15 after the original July date was shelved after 58-year-old Tyson suffered a health scare. Given Tyson’s age and questionable health, there are fears the bout could be shelved again. Paul, who is 31 years Tyson’s junior, insists his opponent is in good shape, declaring, “It’s Mike Tyson or nothing.” He added: “But first and foremost, he’s healthy and feeling amazing and doing great in camp.” However, a replacement opponent, if Tyson withdraws again, cannot be ruled if it makes financial sense. Here are five potential opponents for the Problem Child…

Tony Bellew The outspoken 41-year-old has slammed Paul for going ahead with the fight against Tyson but says he would be willing to step in, if the money is right. Speaking last month, the former cruiserweight world champion said: “I’ve got no real hunger or desire to face Jake Paul, if I’m being totally honest. Do I want to? No, not really. But would I? Yes. Everyone’s got a price. I would, yeah, absolutely, but do I want to? Not really, no.” Chael Sonnen Ex-UFC star Sonnen has fired verbal barbs at both Tyson and Paul this year, accusing Tyson of “faking” workout videos from training. He offered to replace Iron Mike even before the original date collapsed and derided Paul for not lining him up as a replacement. Sonnen, 47, sarcastically posted on X in May: “I guess it was wise of Jake Paul to write me into the contract as Tyson’s backup, wasn’t it???” He then brutally snipped: “If Jake Paul realizes he might be fighting ME in a month, HE may be the one having a heart attack.”

Sakio Bika Ex-world super-middleweight champion Bika also put his hand up to step in after Tyson suffered his medical emergency in May. The Cameroon-born Australian has not fought since 2021 but is up for getting into the ring with Paul. The 45-year-old said: “If Jake Paul is serious about fighting a former champion, look for someone a lot younger or active within the last decade. I can fight Jake Paul at any weight he wants.”

Roy Jones Jr Jones would arguably make sense if Paul was still keen to fight a boxing legend. Jones, 55, fought Tyson in an exhibition bout in 2020 and met Paul, who was fighting on the same bill. That show set the ball rolling for Tyson vs. Paul. Mike Perry When the July date was canned, bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry stepped in, with a crossover boxing match taking place in Tampa, Florida. The Problem Child secured a sixth-round knockout after dropping the former UFC star on multiple occasions. Having been fired from the BKFC bare-knuckle promotion by part-owner Conor McGregor in the aftermath of that fight, Perry would presumably be available for a rematch, although it would have little pulling power.





