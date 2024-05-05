Jake Paul has voiced his frustration to Ryan Garcia about the drugs scandal he’s currently embroiled in after his victory over Devin Haney. Paul was brutally honest, saying if Ryan is found guilty of taking steroids after failing two drug tests, it would leave him “p***ed off” at his friend.

Jake Paul joined Ryan for an Instagram Live video call, expressing his feelings towards the allegations right to the source. Talking to Ryan, who was getting his haircut at the time, Jake stated: “If you did do it, then that’s really f***** up bro and I’m going to be “p***** off with you as a friend… That’s f***** up.

Attempting to defend his honor, Garcia interrupted Jake numerous times to vehemently assure him: “I didn’t do it. If I did it bro, and I know damn well that I didn’t, I would’ve quit boxing. I didn’t do it. I don’t think you’re doubting me, I just think you’re trying to ask questions just like everybody else.”

Paul declared: “Exactly. It’s all messy bro. I also pray for Devin’s safety. I know him as a person, he’s a great guy.”