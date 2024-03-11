



The fight is set to take place on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, with over 80,000 spectators expected. Fans have expressed their anger over the apparent rules of the match, which will see both fighters wearing headguards and 18oz gloves, according to heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora. British star Chisora called the rules of the fight a "joke". Speaking to reporter Radio Rahim, he said: "I know for a fact they are using 18oz gloves and head guards if I'm not mistaken. I think so. So we're watching a sparring match. It's a f****** joke. You think I'm paying to watch that?"

Concerns have been raised about Tyson’s health, as recent videos have shown him using a support cane and being pushed around in a wheelchair. Despite this, the former heavyweight champion will step back into the ring, much to the dismay of many fans. UFC boss Dana White has also voiced his concerns about the fight. After UFC 299, he said: “He [Tyson] gets mad when I do this but Mike’s 60. What do you guys think about it? Who gives a s**t what I think? It’s not my fight.” Dana White, the UFC president, has shared his thoughts on Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s upcoming fight. He said: “I love Mike Tyson, personally as a friend and he’s one of my favorite athletes of all time and let’s see what he can go in there and put together in training camp and come in. I don’t like to see guys fighting – a 31-year age difference, you guys know what I think of that stuff.”

The match between Paul, who has an impressive 9-1 professional record, and the legendary boxer Tyson will be shown on Netflix. This follows the success of the Netflix Slam event in Las Vegas, where tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz competed. White also commented on Netflix’s move into live sports broadcasting: “I think Netflix should have got into live sports years ago. They’re late to the game but they are a force and when you look at the amount of homes they are in worldwide… you heard me talk about the show Reacher. He continued, emphasizing the unique appeal of live events: “I can watch Reacher when I get home, I can watch it next week. Live sports like this event, you have to watch tonight. As all of these streaming companies get bigger and bigger, they have to be involved in live sport.”









