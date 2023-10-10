Jake Paul has revealed he made £24.4million in his fight with Tommy Fury earlier this year – the biggest payday of his career to date from boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now has had a number of box office bouts, including recent wins over Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
But none were bigger than his fight with one of his most bitter rivals, Fury, with the British boxer winning a split decision when they finally met in the ring in February.
Since then, Paul, 26, has bounced back from his first pro defeat by beating former UFC fighter Diaz via unanimous decision. However, instead of having a rematch of his last bout, Fury will instead face KSI on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.
When speaking on the FullSend podcast, Paul confirmed his highest purse was the Fury fight, making over £24.4m – which was a similar amount that he received combined for his previous bouts with Ben Askren, and two against Tyron Woodley.
The fight in Saudi Arabia was a box office hit, with over 800,000 buys – not to mention the star-studded live crowd, which included Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder.
Paul said: “I think just the timing of everything in fights like that make the most sense. It was like two undefeated, young prospects putting it all on the line. His brother’s the heavyweight champion of the world.
“Family versus family, the beef. There was two fights before it that were supposed to happen that we did all the promotion that he pulled out of. So there was all that built-in promo. Tons of legends attended the fight [Cristiano] Ronaldo being there. So it just turned into this massive event.”