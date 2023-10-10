Jake Paul has revealed he made £24.4million in his fight with Tommy Fury earlier this year – the biggest payday of his career to date from boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now has had a number of box office bouts, including recent wins over Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

But none were bigger than his fight with one of his most bitter rivals, Fury, with the British boxer winning a split decision when they finally met in the ring in February.

Since then, Paul, 26, has bounced back from his first pro defeat by beating former UFC fighter Diaz via unanimous decision. However, instead of having a rematch of his last bout, Fury will instead face KSI on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

When speaking on the FullSend podcast, Paul confirmed his highest purse was the Fury fight, making over £24.4m – which was a similar amount that he received combined for his previous bouts with Ben Askren, and two against Tyron Woodley.