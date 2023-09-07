



YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has shut down claims that he will fight his brother Logan following the pair’s brief spat. Both brothers have turned to the boxing ring after earning millions of followers through YouTube and social media, but the duo are not set to trade blows any time soon.

The pair have endured a turbulent relationship in recent months following the release of the Netflix documentary, titled ‘Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child’. The documentary saw the pair discussing their rivalry while creating YouTube content. The brothers have since put their differences aside but have become competitors once again – this time in the energy drink business. Logan has enjoyed great success, alongside fellow YouTuber KSI, with his Prime drink which has seen a dramatic rise in popularity. The drink has since been rivaled by Jake’s partnership with Celsius energy drinks.

Amid the pair’s business rivalry rumours began to circle claiming that the brothers would settle their differences in the ring. But Jake has refuted that conspiracy theory. “Everyone thinks that,” Jake told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Everyone thought we were just marketing a fight. We’re not gonna be fighting “Sometimes, brothers get into little bickering matches, and that’s just the name of the game. I think family goes through the bumps – there’s just 100 million people watching.” “People go through things, and it is what it is,” Jake added.

Jake went on to claim that he has great respect for Logan’s business ventures following a reported altercation at the American Airlines Center. Logan claimed that was threatened to be ejected from Jake’s fight with Nate Diaz, which Jake won via unanimous decision, if he had a Prime bottle on his person – with CELSIUS being the headline sponsor of the bout. Logan responded to the claims as “f***ing ridiculous” and added that Jake should “get over it.” “We both want each other to do the best that we can,” Jake said to Fox News Digital. “And I think that’s most important at the end of the day. “There’s obviously the comparison because we’re brothers, but I’m super happy for him and his success. What he’s done is unprecedented in terms of his business acumen and everything. He’s just absolutely crushing it, and he inspires me. So, that’s what’s really most important.” Logan is next in action when he is due to face Dillon Danis on October 14 as the undercard of KSI fight against Tommy Fury in Manchester.





