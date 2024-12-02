



YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has declared that AnEsonGib is the top influencer boxer around, while citing his own retirement from the ‘sport’. With an impressive professional record of 11-1, Jake Paul, also known as ‘The Problem Child’, has been a disruptive force in the boxing scene since his arrival four years ago. At only 27, Paul boasts victories over prominent figures like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. His latest conquest came with a unanimous decision win against ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Highlighting the unexpected respect that developed mid-fight, Paul reflected on his clash with Tyson, admitting he had no desire to seriously hurt the boxing legend as he saw him struggle with the pace due to age. “I wanted to give the fans a show but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” Paul said after the bout. “There was a point where he (Tyson) was not engaging back, I could just tell his age was showing a little bit. That violence war thing… that went away as the rounds went on.” Paul also addressed the polarising nature of his public persona: “People just love to hate me. I intentionally say things for people to hate. That’s what I like to do. If people want to see more… give me a couple of months. I tried to give the best fight I possibly could. When someone’s just surviving in the ring, it’s hard to make it exciting. I don’t care what people have to say. It is what it is.”

Before he was a household name in the boxing world, Paul cut his teeth in the influencer boxing scene with an exhibition bout against Deji back in 2018. Two years later he made his professional debut against fellow social media sensation AnEsonGib – with Paul securing victory by stoppage over his YouTube adversary. He followed this with a stunning second-round knockout of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and hasn’t looked back since, throwing down with some big names in combat sports as his boxing career continues to soar. A statement from Most Valuable Promotions confirms that ‘The Problem Child’ has hung up his influencer boxing gloves for good, handing over the reins to former adversary Gib. Celebrating his past glory, MVP noted on Instagram: “Flashback Friday to when Jake Paul was an influencer boxer,” adding, “Two fights, 2-0, 2 KOs. The best there was, is, and ever will be. Jake Paul is RETIRED from that sport. They need him, he doesn’t need them, hence why they said his name 400 times this past week. Gib is the current best in that sport.”

Recently, Gib claimed victory over Slim Albaher to clinch the Misfits middleweight title amidst their longstanding feud at an event in Qatar. Despite a solitary judge tallying the bout as a draw (76-76), the legitimacy of Gib’s triumph was reinforced by the other scores of 78-74 and 79-73 in his favour. After the dust settled from the bout, Gib declared: “From meme to the best; I’m the best fighter in influencer boxing. I’ve taken out three promotions and I’m happy to be the Misfits champion. He was a great opponent, 7-0, good boxing ability and a great team. He made me train hard and it was a great fight.”





