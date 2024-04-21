



Garcia’s impressive win at the Barclays Center in New York, which included three knockdowns, sent shockwaves through the boxing world. Despite concerns about his pre-fight behaviour, it seems the California-born fighter was merely playing mind games. “This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen,” said Paul, who himself is preparing for an exhibition match against heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in July. “Man what an amazing fight and so unexpected I seriously can’t breathe,” he added, “Both are warriors and savages and never underestimate anyone.” Following his victory, Garcia is already looking to move up in weight to take on Sebastian Fundora. He also took the opportunity to mock those who doubted him, saying: “You really thought I was crazy? You all lost your own minds.” Meanwhile, Haney expressed disappointment at his performance, stating: “I’m disappointed about my performance,” and “I [showed I] was a true champion and I could fight after being knocked down.”

Haney has expressed interest in settling the score with Garcia in a subsequent clash. He said, “I fell asleep on the left hook. We trained for it but I got in there and fell asleep. I gave him a shot, it’s only right he gives me a shot back. He didn’t make weight, so I’m still the champion. We can run it back.” Garcia’s devastating left hook might have resulted in damage to his opponent’s jaw. Taking to Twitter, Garcia stated, “Damn Devin has a broken Jaw Allegedly,” adding, “The name of the game I suppose. What’s next?” Despite triumphing in the ring, Garcia missed out on acquiring the World Boxing Council super lightweight champion title owing to weighing in three pounds heavier than the limit. Having surpassed the 10-stone light-welterweight limit by 3.2 lbs, Garcia endured a hefty monetary penalty of $1.5 million.

Asserting his indifference toward public opinion during his post-fight press conference, Garcia forcefully stated, “Everybody needs to acknowledge y’all was tripping, not me. I wasn’t. I was the one who was sanity. I don’t give a f*** what people say about me,”. Garcia further declared, “I walked through the fire and still held it down and still beat Devin Haney and still drink every day and still beat him. I did everything. What happened? False reality, right? Drank every single night. What happened? I won. Not necessarily am I proud of that, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to show you you guys can’t really f*** with me.” “I do whatever I want and still win. I was just having fun, man. I’m going through a lot. I went through a divorce. Just, a lot of s***’s been happening to me outside my life. That kind of broke me. I did what I needed to do to feel okay. So I drank every day and did whatever I wanted, and I’m not proud of it at all. Don’t necessarily look at me like an example, because I’m far from perfect.”





