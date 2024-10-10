



Jake Paul has boldly proposed a $5million (£3.8m) wager to boxing icon Mike Tyson, challenging him to survive until the fourth round of their upcoming fight. The two are set to box on November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, in a heavyweight contest which is being recognised as a professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. Tyson’s most recent fight was an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, which ended in a draw. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Paul last triumphed over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July this year. The original face-off was planned for July, but ‘Iron Mike’, who will be 58 at the time of the fight, had to withdraw due to an inflamed ulcer. The new fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds – and Paul has bet his opponent Tyson that he won’t even make it until the fourth round, reports the Mirror.

Despite criticism and concerns for Tyson’s health, the controversial fight is still scheduled. Paul seems confident about the event and recently proposed a substantial bet just weeks before the showdown. In a video posted on his gambling site Betr’s TikTok page, Paul, shirtless and lounging on a sofa, can be seen stacking money on his fake fat stomach. “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5million,” said Paul. However, there was a catch in the American’s offer. ‘The Problem Child’ revealed that if Tyson couldn’t last more than four rounds, then the boxing icon will need a permanent reminder of his defeat to the youngster. He added: “But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul. Deal or no deal?”

Tyson’s team has not yet responded to this audacious bet, with some fans questioning on if the veteran fighter is even taking the bout seriously. In a recent conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, ‘Iron Mike’ claimed he was training for six hours a day. “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm,” he said. Kimmel appeared shocked and asked: “Oh no. 11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break?”

The former heavyweight champion admitted there was a small break, leaving Kimmel in disbelief as he said: “Oh no.” In the same interview, when Tyson was asked if he plans to be high during his fight with Paul, he responded: “I’m going to be so high off life, yeah.” Kimmel then queried: “Will you be high on marijuana, as well?” Tyson replied: “That’s a possibility too.” And looking rather defeated, the host then said: “Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk.”





