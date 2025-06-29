



Jake Paul triumphed over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a boxing match that lacked excitement. The American took control from the start, while former world champion Chavez Jr struggled to make his mark. The Mexican fighter finally showed some spirit in the last six minutes, but it was too little, too late. All three judges awarded the victory to Paul, with scores of 99-91, 97-93, 98-92. This was Paul’s first fight since his contentious bout with 58-year-old Mike Tyson last November. Paul outscored the former undisputed heavyweight champion on that occasion before setting his sights on modern-day legend Canelo Alvarez – but failed to secure a deal with the Mexican.

Instead, he faced his compatriot Chavez Jr, a former middleweight world champion who had only fought once in four years – a points win over ex-UFC star Uriah Hall. Paul dominated a subdued first round as Chavez Jr seemed hesitant to fully commit to his punches. He missed two planned left hooks, while Paul landed the best punch of the round with his right hand. Encouraged by his success, Paul stepped up the pace in the second round against a reluctant Chavez Jr. Chavez Jr’s team urged him to be more aggressive before the third round, but it was Paul who seemed to smell victory against an opponent who already looked defeated. Despite landing a left hook in the final moments, seemingly spurred on by his famous father’s growing frustration at ringside, the Mexican’s efforts were not enough.

In the fourth round, Chavez Jr showed a bit more fight but was still outperformed by Paul. The YouTuber had previously predicted he would finish the match in the fifth round, but this didn’t materialise as the bout descended into mediocrity. In the sixth round, Chavez Jr briefly roused the crowd with a burst of energy that forced Paul to hold on, but he was already in need of a knockout with five rounds left. By the seventh round, the crowd was jeering as neither man took control of the fight. Chavez Jr showed a bit more initiative in the eighth round, pushing back Paul, but his attacks were short-lived and lacked conviction.

Paul appeared tired in the penultimate round as Chavez Jr finally made a mark on the scorecards. However, Paul managed to survive the final three minutes to secure his 12th professional win. In the co-main event, Gilberto Ramirez retained his cruiserweight world title with a points victory over former champion Yuniel Dorticos. Ramirez has been on Paul’s radar, who is likely to earn a world ranking following his win over Chavez Jr.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!