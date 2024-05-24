



YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has been training intensively for his forthcoming bout with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. This preparation necessitated a jump to the heavyweight division, an undertaking that the 27-year-old admits has resulted in some unforeseen challenges. Paul told TMZ Sports how his increased bulk has improved his technique and strength in the ring, but also has significantly reduced his speed when it comes to cardio workouts. “Yeah, there’s definitely slightly more power but I think the biggest thing is inside fighting and clinches, not getting pushed around by some of these heavier heavyweights,” he said. “But definitely when I’m jogging, I’m so much slower. I feel like a rhino or something – it’s definitely a lot harder to jog.” Gearing up for the anticipated match, Paul swelled up to 230 pounds to rival Tyson on the scales. He had previously transitioned from 183 pounds to 200 for his last two victories.

On the ‘BS Podcast’, Paul revealed his strategy of gaining more weight prior to stripping back to increase his pace. “I’m only growing. I think I’ll get up to 240 and probably cut down so I’m like way faster. “But if I’m training for this camp – and camp hasn’t started – but if I’m training in this camp at 240 and then I cut down to 220 it’s basically like I had a 20lbs weight vest on for the whole entire camp. So my muscles are going to be so much stronger and that speed will come through.” In a fiery exchange, Tyson didn’t hold back his thoughts on Paul’s weight gain for their upcoming bout, stating: “I don’t know if he’s in his prime, he’s fat. He should be lean and mean, he’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off the other day, he’s fat! ” Tyson remarked. Despite the criticism, Paul insists the extra pounds are part of his strategy to ensure Tyson doesn’t dominate him physically in the ring. “So we’ve been sparring heavy weights, eating more food,” he explained.

Paul is confident that his increased size will translate into performance, saying: “Mike Tyson has called me fat but I believe the fat will turn into muscle and come fight night, I believe I will be able to move and dance around the ring like a heavyweight.” Acknowledging the enormity of the challenge, Paul conceded that facing Tyson will be his toughest test yet. “Yeah absolutely. Moving up to heavyweight, Mike Tyson’s power, his experiences, tenacity, the veteran tricks that he’s gonna pull, the stage,” he admitted. He also spoke about the pressure of the event, which will be streamed on Netflix: “Fighting in a stadium on Netflix, I’m gonna have to manage the nerves and the excitement really well. This is my ultimate test of warfare and that excites me.”

Despite the verbal sparring, Paul recognises the significance of the clash with Tyson, calling it the “biggest moment of his life.” Reflecting on his journey, he said at a New York press conference: “Well, here we are. Biggest moment of my life, biggest stage. From Vine, to a stadium. 80,000 people, breaking records,”. “The highest gate ever, this is a testament to hard work. Dedication, manifestation, believing in yourself. Just a surreal full-circle moment for me, Dallas was the first place I went to for a fan meet-up when I was 17 years old off of Vine.”





