



Jake Paul has offered to replace brother Logan in his fight on Saturday after the YouTuber was left with a cut eye following an altercation with Dillon Danis at their pre-bout press conference.

Prime boss Logan Paul is set to face MMA fighter Danis in a crossover boxing contest at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday, but the 28-year-old faces a race against time to be fit to enter the ring. Paul and Danis came face-to-face at Thursday’s media briefing and tensions eventually boiled over at the end of the session. When social media influencer Paul chucked a bottle of his hydration drink Prime at Danis, the Bellator fighter responded by hitting Paul in the face with his microphone before the pair were separated. Danis was unrepentant in his actions, later sharing a photo on X of Paul’s blood on the stage with the caption: “Play with fire get burnt p***y.”

Despite suffering a bleeding eye, Paul later took to social media to insist it was only a scratch and that he would be fine to finish off his bitter feud with Danis in the ring on Saturday. However, he also included a photograph that showed that his face had swollen up since the incident. Now brother Jake has made himself available at the last minute, should Logan not be passed fit by doctors to enter the ring. Writing on social media, Jake said: “I will always have my brother’s back. I chose not to respond to the puppet’s countless tweets as it would only amplify his harassment. But make no mistake, if Logan needed me to step in, I would take great joy in knocking that maggot out. See you soon.”

Regardless of whether he is required to put on his gloves at short notice or not, the younger of the Paul brothers will be at the ringside in Manchester to support his sibling. The build-up to Logan Paul’s fight with Danis has been ugly to the extreme. The MMA fighter has trolled Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal by posting photos of her on social media. The Danish model has since filed a lawsuit against Danis and slapped him with a restraining order. Despite her actions, Agdal is also expected to be ringside on Saturday evening. Paul and Danis are sharing the Misfits Boxing double headline bill with KSI and Tommy Fury, who will go head-to-head as soon as the Paul v Danis fight has been concluded.









