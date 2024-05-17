



Jake Paul has reiterated his promise to put Mike Tyson to sleep when the boxers fight this summer. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion downplayed the chances of that happening because his opponent went the distance in three of his last five fights.

Paul, 27, has won his two most recent fights against Andre August and Ryan Bourland by knockout, but Tyson has likened them to “little children” and not “real” men. The veteran boxer highlighted how his next opponent could not even knock out “little guys” like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury. The YouTuber-turned-boxer failed to stop former UFC lightweight and welterweight Diaz, who was making his boxing debut, inside the scheduled ten rounds last summer before scoring a unanimous decision victory. Earlier in the year, Paul could also not find a stoppage against Fury in Saudi Arabia and suffered his first and only career loss in a split-decision defeat. Long-time UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who also previously fought at light heavyweight and welterweight, similarly to Diaz, went the distance before Paul got another unanimous decision. Despite those questions about the power he possesses, Paul remains bullish about ending his next fight early.

“What I promise to the people is on 20 July, Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time,” Paul said during a press conference in Texas. Tyson, though, is not even contemplating that prospect. “He’s not going to win,” he remarked. “He can’t even knock out Nate Diaz who is like 40 pounds. How’s he going to knock me out? “Who’s the other guy? Anderson Silva…. He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. He didn’t knock those little guys out, how’s he going to knock me out?… Who did he knock out? Little children… he never knocked out a real man.”

Tyson also called out Paul for his conditioning or supposed lack thereof. “I don’t know if he’s in his prime,” he said. “He’s fat. He should be lean and mean, and he’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off, though, and he’s fat. Paul responded by comparing himself to one of Tyson’s most infamous opponents. “Hey, Buster Douglas was fat,” he recalled. “Am I right? I know, but you know Buster Douglas, I’m better. I’m going to end you quicker than he did, and you’ll remember that forever.” Douglas knocked out Tyson in the tenth round of their fight in 1990 to beat the undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time. That remains regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.





