



Jake Paul sensationally offered to fight Tommy Fury in a mega Netflix rematch between the two rivals before announcing his incredible clash with Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson are set to meet in a blockbuster exhibition bout this summer, fighting before 80,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

For some time, Paul has suggested a clash with Tyson could be on the cards in the future – and the bout was finally announced last week. It is expected to generate immense revenue, with the showdown set to be aired on streaming service Netflix. Last week, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the July 20 contest. Paul, who recently defeated Ryan Bourland with a dominant KO, has already fought a whole host of big names including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren but has been criticized for failing to get in the ring with boxing naturals. The YouTuber’s only loss came against Fury, losing on points to the young Brit. But Paul is now set to fight iconic heavyweight Tyson – who became the youngest heavyweight champion in history aged 20. The 57-year-old has not fought since hosting an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, and Paul revealed he was the one who struck the deal with Tyson’s camp.

During an appearance on Adin Ross’ stream, Paul sensationally revealed he offered the fight on Netflix to Fury for a rematch before Tyson agreed to roll back the years. When asked if his brother Logan had truly rejected the opportunity to fight Tyson himself, Paul said: “No, because we were the ones that brought the fight to Mike Tyson. “Me and Most Valuable Promotions and my partner Nikisa struck a deal with Netflix and then went to other fighters to try to get them involved. It started with like Tommy Fury – he wanted more money, and there wasn’t more money. “And then we went to Mike Tyson and after months of talking, got him to be down to fight. Mike Tyson wasn’t offering people deals so I don’t know what he’s talking about.” When asked why Logan may have said he rejected the chance to fight Tyson, Paul added: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. But we were the ones offering people the deal to fight.”

While Paul and Tyson have expressed excitement about the event this summer, others have condemned the staging of the fight and how it may tarnish the veteran’s legacy given the large age gap. UFC star Conor McGregor – who has been linked with a fight with Paul in the past – admitted he holds little interest in streaming the contest. “Oh jeez,” McGregor said when asked by Happy Punch for his thoughts on the fight. “It’s a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don’t know. I don’t understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson].” Paul boasts a 9-1 record (6 KOs) and will face Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) on 20th July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.









