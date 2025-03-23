



Darts star Gerwyn Price has revealed that YouTuber Jake Paul has thrown down the gauntlet and dared him to “name a price” for a boxing showdown after Price boasted he could floor the internet personality with just one punch. The Welsh darts ace, who recently launched his own YouTube channel ‘The Iceman’, was asked about the possibility of trading arrows for gloves against Paul, who turned pro in the sport back in 2020. The ex-Disney Channel actor has racked up an impressive 11 wins out of 12 professional bouts, including a victory over the 58-yea- old legend Mike Tyson, with his sole defeat coming at the hands of reality TV heartthrob Tommy Fury. Price, who has a background as a rugged rugby player with stints at Neath, Cross Keys, and Glasgow Warriors, had previously geared up for a charity boxing event in 2022 but withdrew following medical advice.

Nonetheless, he’s brimming with confidence about his chances against the younger Paul, telling talkSPORT: “That’s easy, I look forward to that. He’s a YouTuber, he’s not a fighter, is he? I think it would just be one punch, and it would be all over. Out cold. “It would be a waste of money for people to tune in. He’ll never beat me in Wales. Nobody beats me in Wales. He’d probably beat Canelo but he’s not beating me, no.” Yet, as Price returned to Cardiff for the Premier League Darts this week, he received a direct challenge from Paul himself via a private message, prompting ‘The Iceman’ to put a figure on a potential clash in the ring.

“He’s seen it and messaged me,” the 40-year-old shared with talkSPORT. “He wrote back to me and said: ‘Come to Greece, man. Just name a price’. I don’t know why he’s in Greece.” When quizzed on whether he had responded to Paul’s invitation, he quipped: “I was a bit scared. No, I need to get some training in.” This story originally appeared on Wales Online





