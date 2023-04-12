Jake Paul makes violent threat to Nate Diaz as boxing fight vs UFC star announced | Boxing | Sport





Jake Paul has labelled his fight with Nate Diaz as the UFC star’s funeral on Twitter. The pair will take to the ring in Dallas in August, with the former opting to ditch the idea of a rematch with Tommy Fury.

Paul will take on Diaz, one of the most successful UFC fighters in recent history, at the American Airlines Centre on Dallas. The bout will take place on August 5, with the fight taking place at 185 pounds and over eight rounds. The YouTuber couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at his upcoming opponent when announcing the fight, tweeting: “August 5th commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana. Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.”

MORE TO FOLLOW We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football. Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.









Source link