Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGJake Paul makes unselfish move as next fight plan emerges | Boxing...
BOXING

Jake Paul makes unselfish move as next fight plan emerges | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Jake Paul makes unselfish move as next fight plan emerges | Boxing | Sport


Jake Paul, fresh off a knockout victory over Andre August, has already lined up his next fight. Surprisingly though, he’s not the main act this time around; instead, women’s boxing legend Amanda Serrano is getting a chance in the spotlight.

This event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 2, promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will see seven-time world champion Serrano facing off against Germany’s Nina Meinke for the unified featherweight world title. As the headline act, this will be Serrano’s first fight in her homeland in three years.

Serrano, who has fought notable opponents like Katie Taylor, Heather Hardy and Danila Ramos under the MVP banner, is set to box against Meinke over 12 three-minute rounds for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. Serrano gave up her WBC strap earlier this month in protest of the sanctioning body’s refusal to allow women to fight under the same parameters as men. Also on the fight card is ‘Euphoria’ actor Javon “Wanna” Walton, making his professional debut at the tender age of 17.

“Guess who’s back… Jake already?” Paul announced. “Yes, I’m on a mission… But this one is much bigger than me. This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano.

Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

“I get another seven-plus-figure payday. If you’re a female fighter believe in yourself and know that all of this is achievable if you work hard and don’t compromise your class. Stay humble and yes you can become rich without disrespecting others.”

Paul (8-1) has had a busy year in the ring, losing to Tommy Fury by split decision in February before winning against UFC star Nate Diaz and 10-win professional boxer August, who Paul knocked out in the first round.

This article was crafted with the help of AI tools, which speed up the Daily Express editorial research. A Daily Express editor reviewed this content before it was published. You can report any errors here





Source link

Previous article
Nigerian Army Arrests Bridegroom Inside Abia Church, Claims His Wedding Invite On Facebook Was Shared By Wanted Criminal
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network