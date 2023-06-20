



Jake Paul has made a surprising prediction ahead of his highly anticepated bout against Nate Diaz. The YouTuber has turned his attention to professional boxing in recent years and arguably faces his toughest test to date against the former UFC fighter.

The duo are set to step into the ring on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight will be Paul’s first since a controversial first career defeat against British boxer Tommy Fury. Fury kept his undefeated record following a split decision after eight rounds in Saudi Arabia. After discussions of a rematch fell through Paul revealed his next opponent would be the former MMA star Diaz. Diaz’s last fight came in September 2022 where he managed a win by submission over fellow American fighter Tony Ferguson. The fight was the 38-year-old’s last bout under the UFC after opting to not re-sign and become a free agent.

Ahead of the fight both Paul and Diaz have traded insults in an attempt to get into eachother’s heads. However, in a recent interview Paul has outlined exactly what round the fight between the pair will be won. “I’m ready, it’s not going to go that long,” Paul said. “I think he’s gonna be sharp for a couple of rounds but there’s nothing he can do to stop me. “I’m faster, I’m stronger. I’m the better boxer. He’s gonna be coming forward. He doesn’t have head movement. He’s trying to pressure me. He’s gonna get diced up. I see it ending in four rounds or less.”

In preparations for the fight Diaz recently went 12 rounds with undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao in a sparring session. Sharing a video of the pair via Instagram the Olympic silver medalist wasn’t too impressed with Diaz ahead of the bout. “At first I thought he was tired, and in the end it looked like he was dying,” Falcao said. “His fighting style is crazy. “You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. [Coach] Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds.’”





