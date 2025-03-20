



Jake Paul has thrown down the gauntlet to former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. Despite enjoying an almost unblemished record since his 2020 professional boxing debut with a points win over Mike Tyson, Paul faced setbacks in securing his next bout. A near-confirmed clash with the iconic Canelo Alvarez fell through at the 11th hour, while talks for an exhibition match with the unbeaten Gervonta Davis disintegrated after Davis’s surprise draw with Lamont Roach. Undeterred, Paul is zeroing in on Joshua, who is coming off a knockout defeat by Daniel Dubois last September.

On his YouTube channel BS with Jake Paul, he boldly declared, “I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know I will f***ing beat Anthony Joshua’s ass. He doesn’t have a chin and he has no skill and he’s stiff. I love you, Anthony, we’re friends and all this s*** but I want to fight you. I will beat Canelo, I will beat a lot of f***ing people.” British heavyweight sensation Dubois threw down the gauntlet to Jake Paul last year, boldly declaring, “If Jake wants it with me, he can get it,” and revealed how his camp reached out to the YouTube star: “We messaged him, my dad and everyone decided, ‘Yeah, let’s call him out.’ Even though it’s just publicity, you never know what can happen in this sport. It’s strange times.” In a characteristic display of bravado, Paul retorted with a cheeky dig, sharing: “Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha. But fuck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur [Beterbiev], at least you have a few thousand fans.”

The internet celebrity also hit out at Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-alshikh, accusing him of meddling with his proposed showdown with Alvarez, who is instead gearing up for a bout with William Scull next month before taking on Terence Crawford in September. Spilling details of the botched arrangement, Paul expressed his ire, recounting, “Everything was ready to go,” and adding, “We were at the one-yard line and had a signed Letter of Intent and confidentiality agreement but basically Turki hates me, absolutely hates me.” Paul revealed: “We heard through the back channels for weeks… we’d been negotiating the fight since the Monday after the Mike Tyson fight, for two months straight and the whole entire time, Turki was doing everything to make the fight not happen. He had to threaten to pull his three-fight deal. Canelo is at some point… [and says] I’m not going to fight this kid Jake.”





