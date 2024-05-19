Paul has won his two most recent fights against Andre August and Ryan Bourland by knockout – but knows he faces a much tougher task in Mike Tyson.

He said: “What I promise to the people is on 20 July, Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.”

Tyson, though, spoke confidently ahead of the bout – believing he’ll defeat Paul despite the 31-year age-gap between the two. He said: “He’s not going to win. He can’t even knock out Nate Diaz who is like 40 pounds. How’s he going to knock me out?