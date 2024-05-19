Paul has won his two most recent fights against Andre August and Ryan Bourland by knockout – but knows he faces a much tougher task in Mike Tyson.
He said: “What I promise to the people is on 20 July, Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.”
Tyson, though, spoke confidently ahead of the bout – believing he’ll defeat Paul despite the 31-year age-gap between the two. He said: “He’s not going to win. He can’t even knock out Nate Diaz who is like 40 pounds. How’s he going to knock me out?
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!